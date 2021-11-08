Border city mayors urge Ottawa to drop PCR test to cross the border

The federal government is being urged to end the need for a negative COVID-19 PCR test for anyone who enters the country at the Canada-U.S. border.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens joined several other border city mayors in Ontario and New York State, along with

New York U.S. congressman Brian Higgins and stakeholder groups, in making the call during a joint news conference Monday morning.

The U.S. border opened to all non-essential travel Monday for fully vaccinated Canadians, but anyone entering Canada must provide a negative PCR test, a test that can cost anywhere between $150 to $300 U.S.

A similar test is not required for anyone travelling to the U.S.

Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., is excited the U.S. border has reopened to fully vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel.

"To make it truly open, we need to remove the senseless PCR test, the molecular test, " he says. "It does nothing to make things safer, it does nothing to help anybody, it can't happen fast enough."

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley hopes the government ends the requirement before the end of November, citing the expense for families wanting to connect with loved ones on the other side of the border.

"For a family of four, a $1000 bucks to go across, to share with your family, that's the issue from my point of view. The medical officer of health for Canada made it clear that they're looking and reviewing it. For me, that's Ottawa speak for we're getting a lot of pressure, we're not getting any validation that it's an effective form of testing and it's financially very difficult on people crossing land borders," says Bradley.

On Friday, the Canadian Border Services Agency reiterated the testing requirements for vaccinated travellers entering Canada in advance of the border with the United States reopening next week. But that policy is being "actively looked at," said chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens argues the PCR test is expensive and ineffective in preventing COVID-19 from being spread, pointing to Canadians who may want to go to Ford Field to watch the NFL's Detroit Lions.

"Even if you took a PCR test in the United States after watching the game, every scientist will tell you, it takes days after exposure before COVID presents itself through testing," says Dilkens.

Susie Grynol, President of the Hotel Association of Canada, says if the science is the science, why are there two different sets of rules on either side of the border.

"Provincial governments are also relying on the vaccinations as a protocol to provide healthcare services or attend a mass gathering. The government's own expert advisory panel on the border also concluded that double vaccinated travellers don't need a PCR test on arrival," she says.

New York Congressman Brian Higgins says calls the PCR test unnecessary.

"When the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says 'if you are fully vaccinated, you can return to most pre-pandemic activities.' To us, all of us, that includes being able to cross the border without constraints as long as you are fully vaccinated," says Higgins.

The U.S. border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 border measures are governed by an order-in-council that is set to expire on Nov. 21, so Canadian officials will need to decide whether to renew, change or do away with them altogether.

With files from CTV News