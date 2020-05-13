Border Restrictions to be Extended to June: report

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to remain closed to all non-essential travel for at least another month.

According to a report in The Globe and Mail, border restrictions first put in place in March will be extended to June 21.

The original restrictions were extended until May 21, and with that extension due to expire, Canadian and U.S. officials have been in talks about extending the restrictions for another month.

The report from the Globe and Mail cites sources who said Canada asked for a 30-day roll over and it is almost certain that Washington will agree to the proposal. The Globe and Mail granted anonymity to the sources, who were not allowed to publicly discuss Canada-U.S. border talks.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that the federal government was unlikely to ease travel restrictions anytime soon at the U.S. border to allow for non-essential travel.

The current restrictions only allow essential and healthcare workers to cross the border.