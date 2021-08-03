Border Services Officers Set to Rally This Week in Windsor

The local Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) is holding a rally outside of the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.

Local 18 President Alisa Howe says her members are coming together to show solidarity with their follow border services officers from across the country.

She says the rally starts at 5:30pm and will include speeches from the president of CIU along with other local labour leaders.

"We have the president of CIU coming down from Ottawa," she says. "We have locally our second national VP who use to be our branch president, who's also in the area. We will hope that they will be speaking to everybody, firing up the troops."

Howe says the workers are in a legal strike position as of Friday.

"We've been without a contract for over three years and we're hoping that they'll begin to take us seriously," says Howe.

She adds she's a little nervous but hopes it will come out well in the end.

"We're hoping that there aren't any disruptions at the border," she says. "If there's anything, there might be some slow downs or a little bit of job action but we're hoping we won't get to that point."

As AM800 news reported last week, Canadian border workers are in a legal strike position as of August 6.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union represents 5,500 border services officers, 2,000 headquarters staff and other workers at Canada Post facilities and in inland enforcement jobs.

The members employed by the CBSA and Treasury Board began holding strike votes in June, after they had been without a contract for nearly three years.

Talks broke off between the two sides in December but agreed to return to the bargaining table last week.

Ottawa plans to reopen Canada's land borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens for non-essential travel on August 9.