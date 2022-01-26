Border Services warning of scam calls using CBSA credentials

The Canada Border Services Agency is warning the public about ongoing email, web, text messages and telephone scams in which people posing as officials from the CBSA are asking for payment or personal information.

According to a release, the methods and messages used by the scammers are varied and ever-changing, but always designed to demand money and lure the public into providing personal information.

In some cases, these scams use false CBSA information as telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that falsely appear to be from the CBSA.

Emails may contain CBSA logos, email addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the public.



The CBSA says they never initiate a request for social insurance number or credit card number by telephone or email.

Should an individual receive a telephone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.

If you're contacted by someone attempting to carry out the scam, the CBSA asked that you ignore, hang up, don't answer the text or email and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.