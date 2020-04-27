Boris Johnson Returns to Work

Boris Johnson is out of the ICU and back at work.

After being down for about three weeks after a bout of COVID-19 that left him dangerously ill, the British prime minister said Britain had reached the moment of "maximum risk" in its outbreak.

On his first day back Monday, Johnson urged his lockdown-weary nation to be patient, arguing that easing social and economic restrictions too soon would create a second deadly spike of coronavirus infections.

Speaking outside his 10 Downing St. office, Johnson said the country was reaching "the end of the first phase of this conflict" but warned that a quick end to a lockdown due to last at least until May 7 was not in sight.

As of Sunday, Britain had recorded 20,732 deaths among people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fifth country in the world to surpass 20,000 deaths. Thousands more are thought to have died in nursing homes during the pandemic.

— With files from The Canadian Press