Borrelli looking to represent the Conservatives again in Windsor-Tecumseh

The candidate that represented the Conservative Party in Windsor-Tecumseh in the last federal election wants to do it again.

Kathy Borrelli has put her name forward and is seeking the candidacy for the Conservatives in the riding.

In 2021, she lost to the Liberals Irek Kusmierczyk and finished third, behind the NDP's Cheryl Hardcastle, receiving about 26 per cent of the vote.

Borrelli says she was passionate in 2021 and feels she is even more passionate now to represent the riding.

"I was passionate then but under the current circumstances where our government is in shambles, I'm even more passionate," she says. "We need to fix the problems that we have."

She says she has talked to residents in the riding and they're unhappy.

"They can't live, they can't afford to live," she says. "Prices are increasing every day for groceries, gasoline, our carbon taxes are burdening us. Our standard of living is declining. People are living pay cheque to pay cheque if that and we have to fix it."

She says she has met Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre several times already.

"I'm just so happy that we have such a wonderful, strong leader and I embrace all of his thoughts and ideas," says Borrelli. "He doesn't have a total platform yet but everything I've seen is what we need and I'm ready to support him."

Borrelli says the riding association put out a notice for those interested in wanting represent the riding.

According to Borrelli, about 20 people put their names forward.

She says the riding association interviewed all the interested parties and has recommended names to the party's national council.