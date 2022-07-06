Bortolin decides against running for mayor and also announces he is not seeking re-election

Windsor will have a new ward 3 councillor for the next term of city council.

"As many of you know, I was considering a run for mayor this year, at this time I am announcing that I will not be seeking the mayor's seat but also I will not be running for re-election in ward 3," says Rino Bortolin.

Bortolin made the announcement Wednesday morning in front of city hall and says it was not an easy decision but adds he wants to spend more time with his family.

He's been on council for two terms and has sat on over 20 boards and committees including chair of Windsor Public Library, vice chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and a board member for Windsor Police Services.

Bortolin says he has loved being a city councillor and described it as some of the most rewarding work he has done in his life.

"The last two years have been challenging as I stepped up and took on more work and roles including the vice chair of WECHU and member of the Police Services Board," says Bortolin. "I love the work, I love the people, I love the people I have met and worked along side. The outcomes and the voices I have helped elevate will always be important to me."

He says at this time, he has nothing to announce as for his plans after this term of council but says he wants to continue to work in the community.

"While I'm stepping away from the council table, it doesn't mean that my community work and advocacy will stop," he says. "I can assure you, I will not stop being vocal on municipal issues, in fact I may be louder and more direct than ever."

Bortolin also feels it's time for a change atop of the helm of council.

He says he will not be shy during the municipal election campaign and says he will be active helping candidates.

There are currently no candidates seeking the ward 3 seat.

The municipal election is set for October 24.

Meantime, Mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement after Bortolin announced his decision.

The mayor acknowledged Bortolin's passion and spirit and congratulated him for making this difficult decision.