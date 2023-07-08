Bosnian Canadian community commemorates anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

The local community is encouraged to take part in commemorating the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

The Bosnian Canadian community will be holding an event that will travel from Toronto and end in Windsor to remember the lives lost during the Srebrenica genocide.

The commemoration will be held in front of the very first monument in the world dedicated to victims of the genocide.

The nearly four-year war in Bosnia culminated with a genocide on July 11, 1995, when Serbian forces systematically killed more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On Saturday, July 8, a vehicle parade will begin in Toronto around 6 a.m. and will travel to Windsor, with people joining in from Hamilton and London.

Mensud Devic, co-organizer for the event, says this event is about awareness.

"It is incredible that for example in the 21st century in the middle of Europe, it's possible to expect a genocide to happen. And the idea is, if we raise awareness and if we make sure that generations who are coming after us don't forget about those events, it's not going to happen again."

He says it will be an emotional day for many people.

"It's going to be a very peaceful gathering, emotions will run high. It's going to be a couple of sad moments, but also we are celebrating life as well because we are blessed, we are alive, we live in freedom."

Devic says everyone is welcome to attend and they are expecting large crowds.

"This year we are expecting around 300-400 people to show up. And next year, a bit more, and then we are aiming for the 30th anniversary to make it even more big, hopefully."

PP for Windsor West, Brian Masse, has sponsored both resolutions on the Srebrenica genocide in Canada and will be the main guest at the event.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be sending a video message to the attendees.

In 2010, the Canadian parliament unanimously adopted the resolution declaring July 11 as Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day.

Mayors in Toronto, Hamilton, London and Windsor have also proclaimed July 11 to be Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day in their respective cities.

The commemoration begins at 12 p.m. Saturday in Jackson Park.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi