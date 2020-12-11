Boston College Declines Postseason Bowl Game

Boston College has opted out of playing in a U.S. college football bowl game.

Eagles Coach Jeff Hafley said on Thursday that after speaking with his players the team decided to end its season.

Boston College managed to make it through the entire season with just one positive COVID-19 test and played all 11 games on the schedule. But Hafley said the season has been a strain on the players.

"I wish we could play every Saturday," Hafley said. "But I don't have to sit in a dorm room by myself."

The Eagles went 6-5, and 5-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to qualify for a post-season game for the fifth straight year. But the shuffling of the schedules has left everyone on edge.

Athletic director Pat Kraft said he was concerned that the players would spend another three weeks away from their families with no guarantee that the bowl game would actually kick off.

With files from the Associated Press