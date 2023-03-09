Both St. Clair College indoor soccer teams heading to Vaughan for OCAA Championships

An exciting couple of days for both the women's and men's varsity indoor soccer team's at St. Clair College.

They'll be heading to Vaughan to take part in the OCAA Championships, which run on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 at the Ontario Soccer Centre.

Both the men's and women's team qualified for their respective events by finishing third in the OCAA Regionals on February 27.

The women will play three round robin games on March 9 against George Brown College, Sheridan College and Centennial College.

The men will also play three round robin games on Thursday, but against George Brown College, Conestoga College and Humber College.

Friday will see the top two teams in each pool of four advance to the semi-finals and medal games.

The women's team won Bronze at last years Championship, and brought home the Gold in 2014-15, while the men's team won Silver in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Clair Athletics)