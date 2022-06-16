Bothwell man charged after striking officer with a closed fist

A 37-year-old man from Bothwell is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer after an incident in Blenheim Wednesday night.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Talbot Street West.

According to police, the man was banging on doors, trying to enter apartments.

When police officer arrived, the man was hiding in an apartment closet.

Police say they attempted to remove the man but he became assaultive towards police, pushing one officer and striking another with a closed fist.

The man has been charged with failing to leave the premise when directed, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.