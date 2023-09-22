Bottled water being distributed to vulnerable people affected by boil water advisory in CK

A supply of emergency bottled water is being brought in to the communities of Wheatley and Tilbury as the boil water advisory remains in effect in throughout those areas.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent says this is a precautionary measure to ensure that vulnerable people have access to free bottled water should the need arise.

Bottled water has been distributed to the Wheatley Resource Centre and the Tilbury Food Bank.

The boil water advisory has been in effect since September 13 after a fire at the Wheatley water treatment plant.

During a boil water advisory, as per CK Public Health guidelines, water is safe to be consumed after bringing it to a rolling boil for one minute.

Status updates on the boil water advisory can be found by calling the Water Advisory Update Line at 519-436-3250 or by clicking here: ckphu.com/newsroom/.