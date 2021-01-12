Bouchard Advances in Australian Qualifier

Canadians Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open women's qualifying draw.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Australia's Abbie Myers 6-2, 6-3 on Monday.

Marino, from Vancouver, defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Brayden Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to No. 12 qualifying seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India in the first round of men's qualifying in Doha.

Bouchard will face Yue Yuan of China and Marino will meet No. 24 seed Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria in the second round on Tuesday.

