Boughner Impresses San Jose Boss

San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson isn't ready to remove the interim head coach tag from Bob Boughner's title yet.

With the NHL on hiatus due to the coronavirus, Wilson voiced his support by saying Boughner has the edge in taking over the job on a permanent basis.

Wilson was pleased with the improved style of play and structure he saw in the Sharks in 37 games under Boughner, who took over after on Dec. 11.

Wilson, however, stressed there is plenty he wants to evaluate regarding a team that will likely miss the playoffs for only the second time in 16 seasons, and was last in the Western Conference when play stopped on March 12.

The Sharks (29-36-5) went 14-20-3 under Boughner.

The record was mostly a reflection of a rash of injuries sidelining San Jose's top stars.

Boughner spent his portion of the 40-minute video media session looking ahead to next season.

This is Boughner's second stint with the Sharks.

He spent two seasons as an assistant in San Jose before being hired to coach the Florida Panthers.

Fired last April after two seasons in Florida, Boughner was hired as an assistant to with Peter DeBoer's staff.

DeBoer was fired in December and hired soon after by the Vegas Knights.



with files from AP NHL TTWN Media Networks Inc.