Boughner Named Head Coach of San Jose Sharks

Bob Boughner has been named the new head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL club made the announcement on Tuesday, as well as naming Rocky Thompson as an assistant coach.

Boughner, a former Windsor Spitfires head coach and still a partial owner, served as the interim head coach for the Sharks for 37 games during the 2019-20 season.

Boughner re-joined the Sharks coaching staff prior to the start of the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach. From 2017-2019, he served as the head coach of the Florida Panthers, where he posted an 80-62-22 record, missing a playoff berth in 2017-18 by one point.

Thompson, also a previous head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, will be responsible for the defensemen and power play.

He joins the Sharks after spending the last three seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.