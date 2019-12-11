Boughner Takes Over as Bench Boss in San Jose

There's a shake up in San Jose.

The Sharks have fired former Windsor Spitfire and team head coach Peter DeBoer along with several other coaching staff.

Windsor native Bob Boughner will step in as interim head coach moving forward.

The team also brought on several new staff including Mike Ricci as assistant coach and Evgeni Nabokov as goaltending coach.

Under DeBoer, the team reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2016.

The Sharks currently sit at 15-16-2 on the season good for sixth place in the Pacific Division.