Bowman Gets Second Cup Win

Alex Bowman has raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory by holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway.

Bowman led 110 laps and kept his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front after the final pit stops for a comfortable win.

The 26-year-old Arizonan grew up racing almost weekly in nearby Pomona.

Defending Fontana champion Kyle Busch was 8.9 seconds behind in second place in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

His older brother Kurt was third, and Bowman teammate Chase Elliott came in fourth.

Six-time Fontana champion Jimmie Johnson finished seventh after running near the front for most of his final race as a full-time driver at the NASCAR track closest to his native El Cajon, California.