Bowman Wins at Talladega

Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR's invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega.

The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday's esports event.

Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention.

Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots.

Jeff Gordon made his iRacing debut but crashed.

Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition.

Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.



Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track. NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.

