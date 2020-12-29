Boxing Day Homicide in Wallaceburg

A 94-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged in the death of his wife.

Police were called to a home on Margaret Avenue around 3:30am on Boxing Day and found an 89-year-old woman with vital signs absent.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers determined the woman's death to be a homicide and her husband was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

He has been taken into custody and will appear in court Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Chatham-Kent police say there is no threat to public safety and this was an isolated incident.