Boyz II Men coming to Caesars Windsor in 2024

Boyz ll Men is coming to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor in 2024.

The group will be at the casino on on Sunday, March 3rd, at 8 p.m.

Throughout their 30-year career, R&B trio's hits include classics "End of the Road," "I’ll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "Motownphilly," "More Than You’ll Ever Know" and many others.

The trio, which features Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman, currently holds the high distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time with 64 million albums sold.

Boyz ll Men's other achievements include nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Beyond making music, the group also has their charity called Boyz ll Men House which lends support to individuals and organizations that focus on improving the quality of life and helping unlock human potential, while contributing to the health and vitality of those less fortunate.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15th.