Brady, Buccaneers stun Saints on Monday Night Football

(Tampa, FL) -- Tom Brady engineered a fourth-quarter comeback as the Buccaneers stormed back to stun the Saints 17-16 on Monday Night Football in Tampa.

Brady threw a go-ahead six-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds left in the fourth quarter.

That came after Brady connected with Cade Otton with three minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 16-10.

Tampa Bay has won three of four to improve to 6-and-6.

Andy Dalton threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

New Orleans was held to 66 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The Saints slipped to 4-and-9.

— with files from MetroSource