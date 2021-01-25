Brady, Bucs Reach Super Bowl

Tom Brady has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly two decades.

Brady threw three touchdown passes and overcame three interceptions as the Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

The Buccaneers advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since following the 2002 season which is also their one and only ring.

Brady will be seeking his seventh Super Bowl title and be making his tenth trip to the big game.

The Bucs will also be the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Super Bowl 55 is set for February 7th in Tampa.

In the AFC final, Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and 325 passing yards in a 38-24 Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Tyreek Hill had 172 receiving yards while Travis Kelce had two touchdowns.

Kansas City will make its second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, having defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the league title game last season.

with files from Associated Press