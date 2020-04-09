iHeartRadio
Brady Says it Was Time For a Change

Quarterback Tom Brady appeared on SiriusXM's ``The Howard Stern Show'' for about two hours Wednesday and discussed a myriad of topics, including his decision to leave the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl winner said he was ready for a new challenge when he elected to become a free agent and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

Brady reiterated he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life. He added that so many wrong assumptions were made about his relationship with Belichick, or about how Belichick felt about him.


with files from Associated Press

