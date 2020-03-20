Brady Signs With the Buccaneers

Tom Brady is going to Tampa.

Brady, who tested the free agent market for the first time in his career after 20 historic seasons in New England, signed a multi-year contract with the Buccaneers, the team announced on Friday.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, who was a member of the Patriots' scouting staff when Brady was drafted in 2000, stressed the quarterback's unmatched track record of success and his undiminished desire for even more titles.

"Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates," said Licht. "I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization."

A release from the NFL team says "The G.O.A.T. is coming to Tampa."