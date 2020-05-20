Brady Works Out With New Tampa Teammates



Tom Brady isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic or NFL rules against players working out at team facilities keep him from preparing for a new season with his new Tampa Bay team.

Brady gathered some of his new Buccaneers teammates on a high school field for a throwing session early Tuesday. Brady wore a Buccaneers helmet and an orange jersey over his shoulder pads.

The informal, players-only workout lasted two hours, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Because of the pandemic, any gathering of players is notable _ especially one involving Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March.

with files from Canadian Press