Brain Tumour Walk returns after three year hiatus

The annual Brain Tumour Walk returns this weekend after a three year hiatus.

After three years of COVID-19 restrictions and virtual events, the walk will return where communities across Canada will take part in raising money and awareness to seeing an end to brain tumours.

Researchers, healthcare workers, volunteers and families will raise funds for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17, is also an important opportunity for patients, survivors, and their families to come together to walk to celebrate and remember those impacted.

Joining the walk in Windsor is Amazing Race Canada winners Catherine Wreford and Craig Ramsay.

Wreford is a brain tumour survivor herself, and is joining in on the event to inspire those around her to keep fighting.

Karen Metcalfe, Coordinator of the Windsor Brain Tumour Walk, says Catherine Wreford gives the community a lot of hope.

"When you hear the words that you have a brain tumour people obviously think that it's a death sentence, and for many people still, it's a really rough diagnosis. And Catherine actually has lived well beyond when doctors had said that she would. And she's not just living, she's thriving. So, I think what it shows people is you really have to hang on to the hope."

She says the goal is to raise money to help those affected by brain tumours.

"Researchers everyday are studying these things, and as things advance, and more treatments are available, people are advancing and people are living longer. So, this is the goal, this is what we're raising money for, to make sure that everyone can do that."

Participants during the Brain Tumour Walk event. June, 2019. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Brain Tumour Walk)

Metcalfe says this event is about being with those in the community.

"For you to come together and meet people, and meet survivors, give you a little bit of hope, and also for people who lost someone it lets them come together on that day and remember that person and bring their families together and meet with others. So I think the sense of community around it is really great."

The donation goal of $50,000 has already been reached, and Metcalfe adds they are now trying to raise as much money as possible.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the event.

Those interested can find a link to pre-register here, or can register at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the walk.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. at the WFCU Centre, located at 8787 McHugh Street.