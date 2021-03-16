Brampton Man Charged with Sexual Assault May Have Windsor Victims

Ontario Provincial Police are putting out a call to the Windsor-Essex community after a Brampton medical technologist was charged with sexual assault.

According to a release, officers in Simcoe County received a complaint on March 9 from a person who was allegedly sexually assaulted during a procedure at a medical office in Alliston, New Tecumseth.

As a result, 35-year-old Ankur Sharma of Brampton is facing a sexual assault charge.

Police say the accused previously worked as a medical technologist in the Windsor area and are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.