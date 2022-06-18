Brand new splash pad unveiled at Fontainebleau Park

A brand new splash pad is ready for use.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak made a visit to Fontainebleau Park Friday to unveil the newly installed, $420,000 splash pad.

Fontainebleau Park is equipped with a large outdoor accessible playground, soccer field, toboggan hill, lit trails, a bocce court and the public library. And now, the splash pad for residents to enjoy.

The pad is has an array of sprinklers, a playground, and benches.

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, says the city is always looking for ways to re-activate existing spaces.

"And this is done in order to provide residents with the quality of outdoor facilities that they deserve. And so whether it's playgrounds, whether it's carving new trails, all of these things, and splash pads, we're delivering results, and we'll continue to help improve quality of life for residents, and of course support the future growth of our city."

Gary Kaschak, Ward 8 Councillor, donated $200,000 from his ward funds to get the splash pad completed.

He says why the Fontainebleau area was chosen for something new.

"This area always been a bit of an under-serviced area. There's no arena any longer, there's never been a water feature, there's no community centre. So, for something like this to happen is terrific for our community, a terrific move by city council, and I was glad I was able to spearhead it with guidance from the friends of Fontainebleau community group."

Ray Mensour, Commissioner of Community Services for Windsor, explains that residents were asked for input on the look of the splash pad and that a nature theme was chosen.

He says what is included in the splash pad.

"A custom giant oak tree with water buckets that dump, two large leaves that rain down water, two water canons, and fun interactive features, such as rotating suns that shoots out rays of water."

Windsor operates 10 splash pads that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting, from May to October, helping residents of all ages seek relief from warm summer temperatures.