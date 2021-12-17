Brand of COVID-19 vaccine to be given based on age at Devonshire Mall site

Due to availability challenges, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is sending out a notice to the public as to which COVID-19 vaccine to expect at the Devonshire Mall vaccination site starting Saturday.

According to a statement, the type of vaccine received will be based on age.

The health unit says those under 30 will receive the Pfizer vaccine while those over 30 with no preferential dose will receive Moderna.

The statement goes on to say either mRNA vaccine will provide a high level of protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Residents looking to book a vaccination appointment can do so at WEVAX.ca.