Brandon's Greig Positive for COVID-19

Canadian junior selection camp invitee Ridly Greig has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his agent, Kevin Epp.

Epp said that the Brandon Wheat Kings centre tested positive on Nov. 8 and is home and asymptomatic.

He is planning to join the Canadian camp in Red Deer, Alta., around Nov. 22 when his 14-day quarantine is up.

The 18-year-old Greig, selected 28th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, had 26 goals and 34 assists in 56 games for Brandon last season.

Canada's first game of the tournament is on Boxing Day against Team Germany.



