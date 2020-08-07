Braves Beat Blue Jays to Win Series

Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Days after opting back into the season after stepping away due to coronavirus concerns, Markakis lined the one-out homer off Wilmer Font (0-1) that carried into the restaurant behind the right-field stands.

Markakis was added to the active roster on Wednesday after changing his mind about sitting out the year.

Following the homer, Braves players circled home plate with plenty of distance, waving their hands in the air as Markakis finished his trot.

Mark Melancon (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth.

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first off Toronto rookie Nate Pearson.



with files from (The Associated Press)