Braves Beat Marlins to Open NLDS

Ronald Acuna Jr. made history with his leadoff homer, Travis d'Arnaud hit a tiebreaking shot in Atlanta's huge seventh inning and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-5 Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Division Series.

D'Arnaud also doubled and singled in driving in four runs and Dansby Swanson homered during a six-run seventh to help power Atlanta.

After shutting out Cincinnati for 22 innings during a two-game sweep in the wild-card round, the Braves relied on their bats in this opener.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is on Wednesday in Houston.

The Braves trailed 4-3 in the seventh before Austin Riley and Acuna hit consecutive singles with no outs to chase Miami starter Sandy Alcantara.

Yimi Garcia took over and Freddie Freeman grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners. Marcell Ozuna lined a single to left that made it 4-all.

with files from (The Associated Press)