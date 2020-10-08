Braves Blank Miami, Lead Series 2-0

Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and the Atlanta Braves threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.

The Braves have pitched three shutouts in four games this post-season.

Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting Atlanta one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup.

The 22-year-old Anderson scattered three hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings.

The lanky right-hander who made his major league debut in late August added to his impressive outing last week in the wild-card series when he fanned nine in six scoreless frames against Cincinnati.

The 36-year-old Markakis helped preserve the shutout and the lead in the eighth.

Corey Dickerson reached on an error by Swanson at shortstop to start the inning, setting up Markakis' heads-up play. Jon Berti sliced a high fly down the line that Markakis alertly plucked on one hop and, with Dickerson holding up to see if the ball would be caught, threw to Swanson for a forceout at second base in a close play.

Will Smith retired the next two batters and Mark Melancon, Atlanta's fifth pitcher of the game, closed the combined three-hitter for a save.

with files from (The Associated Press)