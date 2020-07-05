Braves Don't Plan Name Change

With teams in two pro sports taking a second look at names deemed offensive to Native Americans, the Atlanta Braves are giving no indication they are willing to consider a similar change.

The Cleveland Indians said Friday they're reconsidering their name following the furor over the NFL Washington Redskins name.

The Braves released a statement saying the team ``honours, supports, and values the Native American community. That will never change.'' The Braves said they ``have much work to do on and off the field.''

The Braves have not said if they will encourage the tomahawk chop and chant by fans this season.



with files from Associated Press