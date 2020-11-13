Braves' Freeman Wins National League MVP Award

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is the National League Most Valuable Player.

Freeman received 28 of the first place votes in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

He beat beat out fellow finalists Mookie Betts of the Dodgers and Manny Machado of the Padres.

Freeman ranked third in baseball with 53 RBI and a .341 batting average.

He also hit 13 home runs while helping the Braves reach their first National League Championship Series since 2001.



With files from the Associated Press