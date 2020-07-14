Braves Won't Change Name but May Drop Chop

The Atlanta Braves say they have no plans to follow the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins and change their team name.

The tomahawk chop chant used by Braves fans is under review, however.

The team said in the letter it is seeking input from the Native American community, fans, players and former players as it examines the fan experience, including the chant.

The Redskins announced Monday they will change their name and Indian head logo.

The Braves say they have established a ``cultural working relationship'' with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina and formed a Native American Working Group.

The name came with the team on its move from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. The name was adopted in 1912, when the team was based in Boston.



with files from Associated Press