Brayden Point scores twice, Lightning embarrass Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1

TORONTO - Brayden Point scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry both added a goal and two assists for Tampa, while Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton chipped in with a goal and assist each.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for Tampa, which connected on four power plays. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in his 100th playoff start.

Ryan O'Reilly, William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok replied for Toronto. Mitch Marner had three assists. Auston Matthews had two of his own.

Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals on 29 shots before getting replaced by Joseph Woll to start the third period. The rookie netminder finished with four stops.

The Lightning, who bested the Leafs in seven games at the same stage last spring on the way to their third consecutive Stanley Cup appearance, can take a 2-0 series lead Thursday back at Scotiabank Arena.