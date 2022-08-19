Break and enter at local golf course

A break and enter at a local golf course.

Dan Crosby, owner of Coachwood Golf & Country Club on Howard Avenue in Amherstburg says his course was broken into overnight.

"Woke up to alarms and phone calls from some of my staff that was coming in," says Crosby. "You know the greens crew they come in early to get the sprinklers going and they had mentioned the cops were there and we had a break-in."

He says two people were caught on camera, smashing a commercial glass door and entering the site.

Crosby says the security system sounded immediately and police were notified.

"We have monitored alarms, the alarms going," says Crosby. "I don't know that they realized that we have a pretty sophisticated camera system and alarm system that notifies police right away. So they really didn't take too much. We do have them on camera, the police have the footage. We can easily see faces on camera, clothing, type of clothing even down to brand of shoes at this point with the camera system. We got night vision, it was pretty dark in there at that point but the cameras have night vision so we can actually make out pretty good."

Crosby says a small amount of cash was taken.

He's asking anyone with information to call police.

Crosby took over ownership of the golf course earlier this year. It was previously known as Fox Glen Golf Club.