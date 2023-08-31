Break and enter suspect arrested after struggle with Windsor police officer

One person is facing several charges including assaulting an officer after police were called to a break and enter in Windsor.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30., officers were called about a break and enter in progress at a home in the 500-block of Dougall Avenue.

Officers quickly located a male suspect carrying a large bag in an alley near the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Victoria Avenue.

When confronted, the suspect threw the bag at an officer and attempted to flee.

Police say following a brief physical struggle, the suspect was placed under arrest.

The stolen property inside the bag was recovered.

A minor was inside the residence at the time of the break-in but wasn't physically injured.

A 40-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.