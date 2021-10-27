Break and enter suspect arrested leaving a Windsor business

A suspect has been arrested after police were called about a break and enter in progress at a business in Windsor.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of Felix Avenue.

Police say a male suspect was spotted on security camera inside the building.

He was described as a white male with dark hair, wearing a black sweatshirt with hood and blue jeans.

The suspect was immediately arrested without incident as he exited the building.

Items were also located and seized from the suspect.

A 25-year-old Windsor man is charged with break and enter with intent, possession of break and enter tools and failing to comply with a release order.