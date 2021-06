An alleged thief was caught in the act by police in Leamington, Ont.

Provincial police say officers were called to a business on Erie Street South just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a break and enter in progress and apprehended a man attempting to flee the scene with a stolen firearm, according to OPP.

A 27-year-old man from Leamington, Ont. faces several break and enter and weapons charges.