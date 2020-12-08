Breakdancing Added To 2024 Olympics

Breakdancing is officially being added to the Olympics in 2024. It will be called "breaking" and according to reports, the Olympic committee hopes to attract younger viewers to the athletic competition.

Many say the street-dance craze started in the Bronx in the 1970s.

Crazy Legs, of the Bronx breakdancing group Rock Steady Crew, hopes "the cultural integrity and history is respected" at the Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics executive board released a new flexible reform as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020, adding breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing as additional sports in the 2024 Games.

Breaking will be making its Olympic debut in 2024.

The main features of Paris 2024's Olympic Games also include exactly 50 percent male and female participation, 22 mixed gender events, among other changes.

The 2020 Tokyo Games will be the first gender-equal Olympic Games, with 48.8 percent female participation, with even more of an increase in Paris 2024.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.