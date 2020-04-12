BREAKING:12 New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

That's up from nine new cases announced Saturday afternoon to bring Essex County's total to 311 confirmed cases; the total deaths due to COVID-19 holds at eight.

According to the health unit, 2,293 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 300 tests pending. Recovery numbers as of Sunday remain at 23.

The latest numbers from CTV News show 7,049 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 274 deaths — there are 420 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 23,738 and 674 deaths.

According to CTV 6,661 people have recovered from the virus across Canada.