BREAKING: Arrest Made in Windsor Homicide Investigation

Police have made an arrest in Windsor's first homicide of 2021.

According to Windsor Police Service, patrol officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Louis Avenue on Feb. 23 for a report of a dead body.

Following a thorough investigation and an autopsy Thursday, the death was initially deemed a homicide by the Major Crimes Unit.

The Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect and arrested him in the area of Erie Street West and Ouellette Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police say 33-year-old Leon Quesnel of Windsor is charged with first degree murder and possession of a scheduled substance — fentanyl.

Windsor police thank the public for their help during the investigation, but are asking residents to continue to assist in their search for more evidence.

Police have now identified the victim, 55-year-old Lamont Rhue of Windsor, and are asking anyone who may have had contact with Rhue before his death to come forward.

Anyone near the 800 block of Louis Avenue on Feb. 23 is also being asked to check surveillance footage between 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 to 2:00 p.m. Feb. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.