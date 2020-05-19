BREAKING: Canada-U.S. Border to Remain Closed Until June 21

An agreement has been reached between Canada and the United States to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel for another month.

The extension on the existing agreement means that the border restrictions will stay in place until June 21.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the 30 day extension was the right thing to do, adding, decisions on the crisis are made week to week and as the situation changes rapidly it's about keeping people safe.

Trudeau also says his government will continue to watch carefully what happens elsewhere in the world as officials continue to make decisions on next steps.

