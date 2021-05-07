BREAKING: Chatham-Kent Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested in Thunder Bay

The remaining suspects in a Chatham-Kent attempted murder investigation are in custody.

As heard on AM800 News, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries while a dog was shot and killed on Harvey Street on Jan. 26.

Chatham-Kent Police Service arrested three suspects within days of the alleged shooting, but a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old young offender remained at large.

The pair were arrested in Thunder Bay Thursday through a Canada wide warrant, according to police.

Police say they're charged with attempted murder and they remain in custody pending a bail hearing in Thunder Bay.