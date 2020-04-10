BREAKING: Eighth COVID-19 Death Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting the eighth death in the region due to COVID-19.

According to a release, the woman was in her 80s passed away Thursday after several days in hospital.

Confirmed cases are up 28 from 262 to 290 Friday.

The latest numbers show 2,088 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 with 249 tests are pending.

There are 21,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,237 cases in Ontario, with 222 deaths.

