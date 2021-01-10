BREAKING: House 'Will Proceed' with Legislation to Impeach Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House "will proceed" with bringing legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, according to reports from The Associated Press.

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter late Sunday and says the second attempt to impeach Trump is a move to prevent the outgoing president from ever holding an elected position again.

The move comes in the wake of deadly riots last week at the Capitol Building.

The report goes on to say, two Republican senators are calling Trump to resign immediately.