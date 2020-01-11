BREAKING: Iran Takes Responsibility for Missile that Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

After repeated denials, Iranian officials released a statement Saturday morning that their forces unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran Wednesday.

The crash killed all 176 people aboard including 57 Canadians — five were students from the University of Windsor.

The statement says human error led to the shoot down.

Iranian officials say the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned toward a military centre.

Iran's president blamed the shoot down in part on "threats and bullying" by the United States after the killing of Iran's top general in a U.S. air strike last week.

The five UWindsor students were mourned Friday by the local community at a vigil at the university.

