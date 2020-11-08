Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek has Died 

Alex Trebek has lost his battel with cancer at the age of 80 Sunday.

The Canadian-born host of the iconic quiz show Jeopardy! was a daily presence in living rooms around the world during his 36 years hosting the show.

Trebek was known for his warm demeanor and sharp wit throughout his career. According to tweets on the game shows Twitter account, "Trebek died at home early Sunday morning surrounded by family and friends."

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He acknowledged the survival rate was low, but vowed to `"fight this'' and “keep working.''

The seven-time Emmy Award-winner said, he was able to draw on strength from his wife and children to persevere, continue his fight and make more than a few generous gestures during this final year.

Those included touching videos in which he updated his many fans on his condition, donations to the University of Ottawa and a surprise cameo appearance at the NHL Entry Draft, where he helped the Ottawa Senators make their first selection.

Trebek worked in Ottawa and was considered for a hosting spot on Hockey Night in Canada before he moved to the U.S.

The seven-time Emmy Award-winner finished a memoir The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life that was released in July.

— with files from The Canadian Press.